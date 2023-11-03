Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock rises as company reports strong earnings

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹126.05 and closed at ₹125.1. The stock had a high of ₹135.9 and a low of ₹126.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹3,595.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 542,532 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.