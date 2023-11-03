Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock rises as company reports strong earnings

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹126.05 and closed at ₹125.1. The stock had a high of ₹135.9 and a low of ₹126.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹3,595.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 542,532 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 138.85. The bid price for the stock is 139.6, with a bid quantity of 2800. The offer price is 139.7, with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 13,316,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Delta Corp's stock price is currently ₹139.3, which represents a 3.72% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5. This indicates a positive performance for Delta Corp's stock in the market.
The stock of Delta Corp reached a low of ₹135.25 and a high of ₹139.5 on the current day.
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹138.1, with a percent change of 2.83 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.83% and has a positive net change of 3.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.69%
|3 Months
|-27.0%
|6 Months
|-36.95%
|YTD
|-36.7%
|1 Year
|-39.6%
Delta Corp stock is currently trading at a price of ₹134.25. The stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 7.31. This translates to a net change of 9.15.
On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 542,532. The closing price for the shares was ₹125.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!