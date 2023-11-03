Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock rises as company reports strong earnings

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 3.72 %. The stock closed at 134.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.3 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 126.05 and closed at 125.1. The stock had a high of 135.9 and a low of 126.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 3,595.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 542,532 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Delta Corp November futures opened at 136.2 as against previous close of 135.6

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 138.85. The bid price for the stock is 139.6, with a bid quantity of 2800. The offer price is 139.7, with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 13,316,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹139.3, up 3.72% from yesterday's ₹134.3

Delta Corp's stock price is currently 139.3, which represents a 3.72% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5. This indicates a positive performance for Delta Corp's stock in the market.

03 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Delta Corp reached a low of 135.25 and a high of 139.5 on the current day.

03 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹138.1, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹134.3

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 138.1, with a percent change of 2.83 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.83% and has a positive net change of 3.8.

03 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.69%
3 Months-27.0%
6 Months-36.95%
YTD-36.7%
1 Year-39.6%
03 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹134.25, up 7.31% from yesterday's ₹125.1

Delta Corp stock is currently trading at a price of 134.25. The stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 7.31. This translates to a net change of 9.15.

03 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹125.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 542,532. The closing price for the shares was 125.1.

