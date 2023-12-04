Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.35 %. The stock closed at 142.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day, Delta Corp's stock opened at 146.85 and closed at 142.65. The highest price reached during the day was 154.15, while the lowest price was 144.3. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently 3,909.88 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 259.95, and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp's shares on that day was 4,445,561 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹142.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 4,445,561 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 142.65.

