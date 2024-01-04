Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars on Strong Trading Performance

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹156.6 and closed at ₹156.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹158.5 and a low of ₹155.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4169.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 546,919 shares.

