Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars on Strong Trading Performance

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹156.6 and closed at ₹156.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹158.5 and a low of ₹155.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4169.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 546,919 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Delta Corp is currently trading at ₹158.05, which represents a 1.51% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.81%
|3 Months
|4.87%
|6 Months
|-37.95%
|YTD
|6.75%
|1 Year
|-28.1%
Delta Corp stock currently has a price of ₹155.75. There has been a minimal change in the stock's price, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05.
On the last day, the volume of Delta Corp BSE shares traded was 546,919. The closing price for the shares was ₹156.65.
