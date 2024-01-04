Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars on Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 155.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.05 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 156.6 and closed at 156.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 158.5 and a low of 155.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 4169.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 259.95 and 124.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 546,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹158.05, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹155.7

The stock of Delta Corp is currently trading at 158.05, which represents a 1.51% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.35.

04 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.81%
3 Months4.87%
6 Months-37.95%
YTD6.75%
1 Year-28.1%
04 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹155.75, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹155.7

Delta Corp stock currently has a price of 155.75. There has been a minimal change in the stock's price, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05.

04 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹156.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Delta Corp BSE shares traded was 546,919. The closing price for the shares was 156.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.