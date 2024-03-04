Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 138.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.5 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹138.1, a close price of ₹138.55, a high of ₹139.15, and a low of ₹136. The market capitalization was at ₹3709.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹259.95, and the 52-week low was ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 12,809 shares traded.
04 Mar 2024, 08:11:39 AM IST
