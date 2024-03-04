Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹138.1, a close price of ₹138.55, a high of ₹139.15, and a low of ₹136. The market capitalization was at ₹3709.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹259.95, and the 52-week low was ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 12,809 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.