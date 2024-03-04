Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 138.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.5 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock on the last day had an open price of 138.1, a close price of 138.55, a high of 139.15, and a low of 136. The market capitalization was at 3709.03 crore. The 52-week high was 259.95, and the 52-week low was 124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 12,809 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹138.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 12,809 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 138.55.

