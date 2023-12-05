Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹141.4, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹140.35
05 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.63%
|3 Months
|-28.4%
|6 Months
|-41.01%
|YTD
|-34.0%
|1 Year
|-38.51%
05 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹140.35, down -3.87% from yesterday's ₹146
05 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹146 on last trading day