Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Sees Positive Surge

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Delta Corp opened at ₹138.05 and closed at ₹137.4. The highest price during the day was ₹140.95, while the lowest price was ₹137.25. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently ₹3684.93 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 304,734 shares.
Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 138.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 138.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 138.85. There is an offer quantity of 3000 and a bid quantity of 3000. The stock has an open interest of 16,773,000.
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹138.3 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51% and the net change in price is 0.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.29%
|3 Months
|-12.71%
|6 Months
|-26.28%
|YTD
|-5.72%
|1 Year
|-28.3%
The current stock price of Delta Corp is ₹137.6, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2 points, resulting in a 0.15% change. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and can fluctuate throughout the trading day.
On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a total volume of 304,734 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹137.4.
