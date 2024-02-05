Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Sees Positive Surge

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 137.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.3 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Delta Corp opened at 138.05 and closed at 137.4. The highest price during the day was 140.95, while the lowest price was 137.25. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently 3684.93 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 259.95 and 124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 304,734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Delta Corp February futures opened at 138.5 as against previous close of 138.2

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 138.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 138.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 138.85. There is an offer quantity of 3000 and a bid quantity of 3000. The stock has an open interest of 16,773,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹138.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹137.6

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 138.3 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51% and the net change in price is 0.7.

05 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.29%
3 Months-12.71%
6 Months-26.28%
YTD-5.72%
1 Year-28.3%
05 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹137.6, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹137.4

The current stock price of Delta Corp is 137.6, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2 points, resulting in a 0.15% change. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

05 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹137.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a total volume of 304,734 shares. The closing price for the stock was 137.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!