Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars on Strong Trading Day

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, experienced a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading. The stock opened at ₹155.75 and closed at ₹155.7. The high for the day was ₹158.55, while the low was ₹155. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹4179.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹259.95 and a low of ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 208,338 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹156.05. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.
On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 208,338 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹155.7.
