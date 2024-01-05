Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 155.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.05 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, experienced a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading. The stock opened at 155.75 and closed at 155.7. The high for the day was 158.55, while the low was 155. The company's market capitalization is currently 4179.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 259.95 and a low of 124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 208,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹156.05, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹155.7

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 156.05. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

05 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹155.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 208,338 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 155.7.

