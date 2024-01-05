Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars on Strong Trading Day

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, experienced a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading. The stock opened at ₹155.75 and closed at ₹155.7. The high for the day was ₹158.55, while the low was ₹155. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹4179.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹259.95 and a low of ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 208,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.