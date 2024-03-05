Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 138.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.65 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock closed at ₹138.45 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹138.95. The stock reached a high of ₹140.25 and a low of ₹137.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹3686.27 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 200164 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:03:36 AM IST
05 Mar 2024, 08:04:10 AM IST
