Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 138.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.65 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock closed at 138.45 on the last trading day with an open price of 138.95. The stock reached a high of 140.25 and a low of 137.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 3686.27 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at 259.95 and 124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 200164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹137.65, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹138.45

The current price of Delta Corp stock is 137.65 with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹138.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 200164 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 138.45.

