LIVE UPDATES

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 135.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.75 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta CorpPremium
Delta Corp

Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, had an open price of 137.5 and a close price of 135.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 138.45 and a low of 136.55. Its market capitalization is 3699.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 133.1. The stock had a trading volume of 692,379 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 12:17:21 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Delta Corp stock was 136.55, while the high price reached 138.45.

05 Oct 2023, 12:04:36 PM IST

Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 05 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.0 (-5.51%) & 2.65 (-14.52%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 05 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.5 (-15.89%) & 2.5 (-15.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

05 Oct 2023, 11:43:16 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹137.75, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹135.8

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 137.75, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Delta Corp Profit Loss

05 Oct 2023, 11:35:59 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp137.61.81.33259.95133.13682.12
Emerald Leisures134.62.61.97192.5568.3567.38
05 Oct 2023, 11:22:47 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The Delta Corp stock's low price for today was 136.55, while the high price was 138.45.

05 Oct 2023, 11:22:19 AM IST

Delta Corp October futures opened at 138.25 as against previous close of 136.6

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 138.05. The bid price is 138.5 and the offer price is 138.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 5600 and a bid quantity of 5600. The open interest for Delta Corp is 12821200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Oct 2023, 11:00:07 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹135.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp recorded a volume of 692,379 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 135.8 per share.

