Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars in Trading Today

Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, had an open price of ₹137.5 and a close price of ₹135.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹138.45 and a low of ₹136.55. Its market capitalization is ₹3699.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹133.1. The stock had a trading volume of 692,379 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Delta Corp stock was ₹136.55, while the high price reached ₹138.45.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 05 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.0 (-5.51%) & ₹2.65 (-14.52%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 05 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.5 (-15.89%) & ₹2.5 (-15.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹137.75, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹135.8 The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹137.75, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 137.6 1.8 1.33 259.95 133.1 3682.12 Emerald Leisures 134.6 2.6 1.97 192.55 68.35 67.38

Delta Corp October futures opened at 138.25 as against previous close of 136.6 Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 138.05. The bid price is 138.5 and the offer price is 138.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 5600 and a bid quantity of 5600. The open interest for Delta Corp is 12821200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹135.8 on last trading day On the last day, Delta Corp recorded a volume of 692,379 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹135.8 per share.