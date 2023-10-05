Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars in Trading Today

Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, had an open price of ₹137.5 and a close price of ₹135.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹138.45 and a low of ₹136.55. Its market capitalization is ₹3699.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹133.1. The stock had a trading volume of 692,379 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.