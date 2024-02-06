Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Plummets on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -2.65 %. The stock closed at 137.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.95 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 138.4 and closed at 137.6. The stock had a high of 138.6 and a low of 132 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 3,587.18 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 259.95 and a low of 124.6. There were 400,073 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹133.95, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹137.6

Delta Corp stock is currently priced at 133.95, with a decrease of -2.65% in the percent change and a net decrease of -3.65.

06 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹137.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a volume of 400,073 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 137.6.

