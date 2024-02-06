Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Plummets on the Market Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹138.4 and closed at ₹137.6. The stock had a high of ₹138.6 and a low of ₹132 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹3,587.18 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹259.95 and a low of ₹124.6. There were 400,073 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.