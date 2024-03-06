Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Dips in Trading Today

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 138.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.05 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp had a stable trading day with the open price at ₹137.3 and the close price at ₹137.65. The stock reached a high of ₹139.95 and a low of ₹137. The market capitalization stands at ₹3714.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 177652 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:43:33 AM IST
Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹137.05, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹138.7
Delta Corp stock is currently trading at ₹137.05 with a decrease of 1.19% or a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:39:24 AM IST
Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-0.18%
3 Months
-6.55%
6 Months
-25.44%
YTD
-4.93%
1 Year
-29.84%
06 Mar 2024, 09:05:50 AM IST
Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹138.7, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹137.65
Delta Corp stock is currently priced at ₹138.7 with a 0.76% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.05 points.
06 Mar 2024, 08:04:48 AM IST
Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹137.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Delta Corp on the BSE had a volume of 177,652 shares with a closing price of ₹137.65.
