Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Dips in Trading Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp had a stable trading day with the open price at ₹137.3 and the close price at ₹137.65. The stock reached a high of ₹139.95 and a low of ₹137. The market capitalization stands at ₹3714.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 177652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.