Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 138.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.05 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp had a stable trading day with the open price at 137.3 and the close price at 137.65. The stock reached a high of 139.95 and a low of 137. The market capitalization stands at 3714.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 259.95 and 124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 177652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹137.05, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹138.7

Delta Corp stock is currently trading at 137.05 with a decrease of 1.19% or a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:39 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.18%
3 Months-6.55%
6 Months-25.44%
YTD-4.93%
1 Year-29.84%
06 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹138.7, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹137.65

Delta Corp stock is currently priced at 138.7 with a 0.76% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.05 points.

06 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹137.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp on the BSE had a volume of 177,652 shares with a closing price of 137.65.

