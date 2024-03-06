Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Dips in Trading Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp had a stable trading day with the open price at ₹137.3 and the close price at ₹137.65. The stock reached a high of ₹139.95 and a low of ₹137. The market capitalization stands at ₹3714.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 177652 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp stock is currently trading at ₹137.05 with a decrease of 1.19% or a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.18%
|3 Months
|-6.55%
|6 Months
|-25.44%
|YTD
|-4.93%
|1 Year
|-29.84%
Delta Corp stock is currently priced at ₹138.7 with a 0.76% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.05 points.
On the last day of trading, Delta Corp on the BSE had a volume of 177,652 shares with a closing price of ₹137.65.
