Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 140.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.4 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 135.5 and closed at 134.3. The stock reached a high of 141.5 and a low of 135.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently 3770.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 799,855 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹142.4, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹140.8

Delta Corp stock is currently priced at 142.4, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 1.6.

06 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹134.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the total volume of Delta Corp BSE shares traded was 799,855. The closing price for the day was 134.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.