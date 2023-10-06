Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Delta Corp stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 135.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.55 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 137.5 and closed at 135.8. The stock reached a high of 138.45 and a low of 135.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3656.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 866,231 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Delta Corp stock is currently trading at a price of 136.55. It has experienced a percentage change of 0.55, representing a net change of 0.75.

06 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹135.8 on last trading day

