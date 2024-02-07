Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 133.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.7 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Delta Corp's stock opened at 134.45 and closed at 133.95. The stock had a high of 137.5 and a low of 132.3. The company's market capitalization is 3660.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 545,790 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹136.7, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹133.95

Delta Corp stock is currently trading at a price of 136.7, which represents a 2.05% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.75 points.

07 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹133.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 545,790 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 133.95.

