Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹134.45 and closed at ₹133.95. The stock had a high of ₹137.5 and a low of ₹132.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹3660.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 545,790 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp stock is currently trading at a price of ₹136.7, which represents a 2.05% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.75 points.
On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 545,790 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹133.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!