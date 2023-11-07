Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Sees Stock Surge

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 140.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.7 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day, Delta Corp opened at 140.85 and closed at 140.8. The stock reached a high of 146.05 and a low of 140.65. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3794.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 719,131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Delta Corp November futures opened at 143.0 as against previous close of 142.6

Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 139.75. The bid price is 140.3 and the offer price is 140.5. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is 5600. The open interest is 14022400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹141.7, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹140.8

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 141.7 with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.64% and has gained 0.9 points.

07 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.4%
3 Months-20.73%
6 Months-33.37%
YTD-33.39%
1 Year-34.56%
07 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹141.7, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹140.8

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 141.7, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.64% and the actual increase in price is 0.9.

07 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹140.8 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE saw a volume of 719,131 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 140.8.

