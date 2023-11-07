Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Sees Stock Surge

On the last day, Delta Corp opened at ₹140.85 and closed at ₹140.8. The stock reached a high of ₹146.05 and a low of ₹140.65. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3794.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 719,131 shares.
Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 139.75. The bid price is 140.3 and the offer price is 140.5. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is 5600. The open interest is 14022400.
The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹141.7 with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.64% and has gained 0.9 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.4%
|3 Months
|-20.73%
|6 Months
|-33.37%
|YTD
|-33.39%
|1 Year
|-34.56%
The last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE saw a volume of 719,131 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹140.8.
