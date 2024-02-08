Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 11.05 %. The stock closed at 136.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.75 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp, an Indian gaming and hospitality company, saw its stock prices decline on the last trading day. The stock opened at 137.15 and closed at 136.65. The high for the day was 154.35, while the low was 135.25. The company has a market capitalization of 4,063.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2,439,892 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹151.75, up 11.05% from yesterday's ₹136.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Delta Corp is 151.75. There has been a 11.05% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.1.

08 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹136.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,439,892. The closing price for the stock was 136.65.

