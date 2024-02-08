Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars on Strong Trading Day

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp, an Indian gaming and hospitality company, saw its stock prices decline on the last trading day. The stock opened at ₹137.15 and closed at ₹136.65. The high for the day was ₹154.35, while the low was ₹135.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4,063.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2,439,892 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹151.75. There has been a 11.05% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.1.
On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,439,892. The closing price for the stock was ₹136.65.
