Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock plummets amidst market downturn

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp opened at ₹142.2 and closed at ₹141.7. The stock reached a high of ₹143.9 and a low of ₹138.55. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3842.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 574,890 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹145.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.0 (-6.54%) & ₹3.3 (-7.04%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹145.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.4 (-4.07%) & ₹3.7 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 143.05 -0.45 -0.31 259.95 124.6 3827.96 Emerald Leisures 141.75 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.6 70.96

Delta Corp November futures opened at 144.9 as against previous close of 144.05 Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 143.35 with a bid price of 143.75 and an offer price of 143.95. The offer quantity stands at 11200 while the bid quantity is 2800. The stock has an open interest of 14355600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range Delta Corp stock's low price for the day was ₹142.65, while the high price reached was ₹144.90.

Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 12.08% 3 Months -20.06% 6 Months -30.76% YTD -32.66% 1 Year -34.36%

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹143.5, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹141.7 The current data shows that the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹143.5. There has been a 1.27% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

