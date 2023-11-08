Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock plummets amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 143.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.25 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp opened at 142.2 and closed at 141.7. The stock reached a high of 143.9 and a low of 138.55. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3842.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 574,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of 145.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 150.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.0 (-6.54%) & 3.3 (-7.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of 145.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.4 (-4.07%) & 3.7 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp143.05-0.45-0.31259.95124.63827.96
Emerald Leisures141.750.00.0192.5568.670.96
08 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹143.25, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹143.5

Delta Corp stock is currently priced at 143.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.25, suggesting a small decline.

08 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Delta Corp November futures opened at 144.9 as against previous close of 144.05

Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 143.35 with a bid price of 143.75 and an offer price of 143.95. The offer quantity stands at 11200 while the bid quantity is 2800. The stock has an open interest of 14355600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp stock's low price for the day was 142.65, while the high price reached was 144.90.

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹143.3, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹143.5

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 143.3, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.08%
3 Months-20.06%
6 Months-30.76%
YTD-32.66%
1 Year-34.36%
08 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹143.5, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹141.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Delta Corp is 143.5. There has been a 1.27% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹141.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a total trading volume of 574,890 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 141.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.