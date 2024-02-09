Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -4.51 %. The stock closed at 151.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.9 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, opened at 152.15 and closed at 151.75 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 152.9, while the lowest price was 144.05. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently at 3880.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 743,553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹151.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume was 743,553 shares, and the closing price was 151.75.

