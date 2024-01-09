Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars in Trading Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹153 and closed at ₹152.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹154.85 and a low of ₹149.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4027.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 333,389 shares.
Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 152.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 152.65, while the offer price is higher at 153.9. The stock has a bid quantity of 12000 and an offer quantity of 3000. The open interest for Delta Corp is 17256000.
Delta Corp stock is currently priced at ₹152.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, which means the stock has gained 2.35 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.83%
|3 Months
|-2.61%
|6 Months
|-37.9%
|YTD
|2.95%
|1 Year
|-28.54%
On the last day, Delta Corp had a total trading volume of 333,389 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹152.25.
