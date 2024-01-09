Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 150.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.75 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 153 and closed at 152.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 154.85 and a low of 149.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4027.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 259.95 and 124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 333,389 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Delta Corp January futures opened at 151.3 as against previous close of 150.55

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 152.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 152.65, while the offer price is higher at 153.9. The stock has a bid quantity of 12000 and an offer quantity of 3000. The open interest for Delta Corp is 17256000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹152.75, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹150.4

Delta Corp stock is currently priced at 152.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, which means the stock has gained 2.35 points.

09 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.83%
3 Months-2.61%
6 Months-37.9%
YTD2.95%
1 Year-28.54%
09 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹150.4, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹152.25

Delta Corp stock currently has a price of 150.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, which also suggests a decrease in value. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in its price.

09 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹152.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp had a total trading volume of 333,389 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 152.25.

