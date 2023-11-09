Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stocks plummet as investors react negatively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 143.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.4 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp opened at 144.9 and closed at 143.5. The stock had a high of 144.9 and a low of 139.5. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently 3759.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 1432746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹140.4, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹143.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is 140.4. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, indicating a decrease of 3.1 in the stock price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹143.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,432,746. The closing price for the shares was 143.5.

