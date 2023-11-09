Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stocks plummet as investors react negatively

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp opened at ₹144.9 and closed at ₹143.5. The stock had a high of ₹144.9 and a low of ₹139.5. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently 3759.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 1432746 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹140.4. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, indicating a decrease of ₹3.1 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,432,746. The closing price for the shares was ₹143.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!