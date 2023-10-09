Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 137.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.2 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp had an open price of 137.4 and a close price of 137.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of 139.65 and a low of 135.55. The market capitalization of the company is 3727.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 172,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 137.0 as against previous close of 138.0

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 140.65. The bid price is 140.7 with a bid quantity of 8400, while the offer price is 141.0 with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has a high open interest of 12073600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹137.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 172,361. The closing price for the stock was 137.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.