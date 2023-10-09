Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

Delta Corp had an open price of ₹137.4 and a close price of ₹137.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹139.65 and a low of ₹135.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3727.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹133.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 172,261 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 140.65. The bid price is 140.7 with a bid quantity of 8400, while the offer price is 141.0 with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has a high open interest of 12073600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
