Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 140.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.15 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 140.35 and closed at 140.4. The stock reached a high of 141.6 and a low of 138.4 during the day. The company has a marketCap of 3726.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. On the BSE, a total of 139,065 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹140.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a volume of 139,065 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 140.4.

