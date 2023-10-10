Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹137.4 and closed at ₹137.75 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹144.8, while the low was ₹135.55. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently ₹3784.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, and the 52-week low is ₹133.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,044 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
10 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹137.75 on last trading day
