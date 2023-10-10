Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 137.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.35 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock opened at 137.4 and closed at 137.75 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 144.8, while the low was 135.55. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently 3784.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, and the 52-week low is 133.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,044 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹137.75 on last trading day

