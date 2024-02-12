Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 140.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.3 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, opened at 145.05 and closed at 144.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 147 and a low of 138.15. The company's market capitalization is 3,774.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 706,696 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹141.3, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹140.95

The current stock price of Delta Corp is 141.3 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% from the previous trading day and has increased by 0.35 in value.

12 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.36%
3 Months-8.86%
6 Months-23.14%
YTD-3.49%
1 Year-28.43%
12 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹141.75, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹140.95

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 141.75. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 0.8, suggesting a small positive movement.

12 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹144.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp BSE recorded a volume of 706,696 shares. The closing price for the stock was 144.9.

