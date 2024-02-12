Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars in Trading Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, opened at ₹145.05 and closed at ₹144.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹147 and a low of ₹138.15. The company's market capitalization is ₹3,774.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 706,696 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Delta Corp is ₹141.3 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% from the previous trading day and has increased by ₹0.35 in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.36%
|3 Months
|-8.86%
|6 Months
|-23.14%
|YTD
|-3.49%
|1 Year
|-28.43%
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹141.75. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 0.8, suggesting a small positive movement.
On the last day of trading, Delta Corp BSE recorded a volume of 706,696 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹144.9.
