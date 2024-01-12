Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 154.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.6 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 155.1 and closed at 154.35. The stock had a high of 157.9 and a low of 150.3. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 4166.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,465,658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹154.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp BSE had a volume of 1,465,658 shares. The closing price for the day was 154.35.

