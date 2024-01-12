Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹155.1 and closed at ₹154.35. The stock had a high of ₹157.9 and a low of ₹150.3. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹4166.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,465,658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.