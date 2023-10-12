Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 142.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day, Delta Corp's stock opened at 144 and closed at 142.2. The stock's high for the day was 144.8 and the low was 142.35. The company's market capitalization is 3,829.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 391,281 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹142.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a volume of 391,281 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 142.2.

