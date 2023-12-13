LIVE UPDATES

Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 136.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.55 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.