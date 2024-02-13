Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock plummets, trading in the red

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Delta Corp opened at ₹141.75 and closed at ₹140.95. The stock had a high of ₹142.5 and a low of ₹137.05. The market capitalization for Delta Corp is ₹3692.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 284,225 shares.
Delta Corp is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 136.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 136.65, while the offer price is higher at 137.5. The bid and offer quantities are both at 3000. The stock has a high open interest of 17946000, indicating significant market interest and potential trading activity.
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹136.1, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.31% and the net change is a decrease of 1.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.95%
|3 Months
|-10.2%
|6 Months
|-24.38%
|YTD
|-5.55%
|1 Year
|-32.49%
The current data shows that the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹137.9. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.05 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 284,225. The closing price for the stock was ₹140.95.
