Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock plummets, trading in the red

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Delta Corp stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 137.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.1 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Delta Corp opened at 141.75 and closed at 140.95. The stock had a high of 142.5 and a low of 137.05. The market capitalization for Delta Corp is 3692.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 284,225 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Delta Corp February futures opened at 138.0 as against previous close of 138.05

Delta Corp is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 136.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 136.65, while the offer price is higher at 137.5. The bid and offer quantities are both at 3000. The stock has a high open interest of 17946000, indicating significant market interest and potential trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹136.1, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹137.9

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 136.1, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.31% and the net change is a decrease of 1.8.

13 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.95%
3 Months-10.2%
6 Months-24.38%
YTD-5.55%
1 Year-32.49%
13 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹137.9, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹140.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Delta Corp is 137.9. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.05, suggesting a decrease of 3.05 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹140.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 284,225. The closing price for the stock was 140.95.

