Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plummets on Market Turmoil

On the last day, Delta Corp's open price was ₹142. The close price was ₹140.2, with a high of ₹142.45 and a low of ₹141.45. The company's market capitalization is ₹3800.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for Delta Corp are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 131,009 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.46%
|3 Months
|-23.05%
|6 Months
|-35.65%
|YTD
|-34.16%
|1 Year
|-36.38%
The current data shows that the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹140.9. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of ₹1 in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of Delta Corp shares traded on the BSE was 131,009 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹140.2.
