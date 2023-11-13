Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plummets on Market Turmoil

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Delta Corp stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 141.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.9 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day, Delta Corp's open price was 142. The close price was 140.2, with a high of 142.45 and a low of 141.45. The company's market capitalization is 3800.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for Delta Corp are 259.95 and 124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 131,009 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.46%
3 Months-23.05%
6 Months-35.65%
YTD-34.16%
1 Year-36.38%
13 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹140.9, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹141.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Delta Corp is 140.9. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of 1 in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹140.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Delta Corp shares traded on the BSE was 131,009 shares. The closing price of the shares was 140.2.

