Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Shares Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 143 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.2 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock opened at 144 and closed at 143 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 148.95 and a low of 140.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 3,780.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 133.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,979 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹141.2, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹143

Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is at 141.2. There has been a percent change of -1.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.8, which means the stock has decreased by 1.8.

13 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹143 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,130,979. The closing price for the stock was 143.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.