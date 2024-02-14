Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 137.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.95 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 136.55 and closed at 137.9. The stock reached a high of 139.1 and a low of 135.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 3667.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 275,593 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹137.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 275,593 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 137.9.

