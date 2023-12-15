Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹138.25 and closed at ₹137.2 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹139.5 and a low of ₹137.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3692.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 422,866 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹140.75, with a percent change of 2.07 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value by 2.07% or ₹2.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|3 Months
|-27.33%
|6 Months
|-42.78%
|YTD
|-35.2%
|1 Year
|-38.53%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹138.35. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.
On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 422,866 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹137.2.
