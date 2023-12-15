Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 137.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.75 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 138.25 and closed at 137.2 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 139.5 and a low of 137.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3692.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 422,866 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹140.75, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹137.9

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 140.75, with a percent change of 2.07 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value by 2.07% or 2.85.

15 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.32%
3 Months-27.33%
6 Months-42.78%
YTD-35.2%
1 Year-38.53%
15 Dec 2023, 09:23 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹138.35, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹137.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is 138.35. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.

15 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹137.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 422,866 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 137.2.

