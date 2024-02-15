Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Price Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 136.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.4 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Delta Corp was 137.2 and the close price was 136.95. The stock had a high of 140.85 and a low of 135.35. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3706.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 117,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹138.4, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹136.95

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 138.4, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.06% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 1.45 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹136.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a BSE volume of 117,010 shares and closed at a price of 136.95.

