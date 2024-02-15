Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Price Surges in Today's Trading Session

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Delta Corp was ₹137.2 and the close price was ₹136.95. The stock had a high of ₹140.85 and a low of ₹135.35. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3706.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 117,010 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹138.4, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.06% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 1.45 points.
