Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 141.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.05 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day, Delta Corp's stock opened at 140.95 and closed at 141.9. The stock reached a high of 142.05 and a low of 140 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3750.54 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 91462 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹141.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 91,462. The closing price for the stock was 141.9.

