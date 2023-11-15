Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹140.95 and closed at ₹141.9. The stock reached a high of ₹142.05 and a low of ₹140 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3750.54 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 91462 shares.
15 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹141.9 on last trading day
