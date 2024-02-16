Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 139.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.65 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Delta Corp's open price was 139.95 and the close price was 138.4. The stock had a high of 141.4 and a low of 138.6. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently 3723.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 259.95 and the 52-week low was 124.6. On the BSE, there were 74,454 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹139.65, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹139.1

Delta Corp stock is currently trading at a price of 139.65. It has experienced a 0.4% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

16 Feb 2024, 08:16 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹138.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a BSE volume of 74,454 shares. The closing price for the stock was 138.4.

