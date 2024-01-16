Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 149.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.35 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 154 and closed at 152.2. The stock reached a high of 154 and a low of 148.8. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3994.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 410,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹150.35, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹149.15

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 150.35. There has been a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 1.2.

16 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹152.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, a total of 410,768 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 152.2.

