Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹154 and closed at ₹152.2. The stock reached a high of ₹154 and a low of ₹148.8. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3994.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 410,768 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
