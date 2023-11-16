Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars on Upbeat Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 140.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.15 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 142 and closed at 140.35. The stock had a high of 142.45 and a low of 140.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3780.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 259.95 and the 52-week low was 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 190,488 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹141.15, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹140.35

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 141.15, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and the net change in price is 0.8.

16 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹140.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 190,488. The closing price for the shares was 140.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.