Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars on Upbeat Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹142 and closed at ₹140.35. The stock had a high of ₹142.45 and a low of ₹140.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3780.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹259.95 and the 52-week low was ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 190,488 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.