Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 141.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock opened and closed at 141.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 141.5 and the low was 139.55. The market cap stands at 3749.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 259.95 and a 52-week low of 124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 117,006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:29 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹141.15 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Delta Corp on BSE saw a volume of 117006 shares and a closing price of 141.15.

