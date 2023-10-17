Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp closed today at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's open price was ₹128.4 and the close price was ₹127.7. The stock reached a high of ₹131.4 and a low of ₹128.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹3496.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 264,304 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 130.25 2.55 2.0 259.95 124.6 3485.43 Emerald Leisures 139.0 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.35 69.59

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low for Delta Corp stock are as follows: Today's low price: ₹128.1 Today's high price: ₹131.4

Delta Corp October futures opened at 129.5 as against previous close of 127.6 Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 130.55. The bid price for the stock is 131.7, while the offer price is 131.8. The stock has an offer quantity of 5600 and a bid quantity of 2800. The open interest for Delta Corp is 11264400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Delta Corp Ltd stock is 122.60, while the 52 week high price is 259.95.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 17 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (+7.69%) & ₹0.2 (-33.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 17 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹110.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.85 (-20.98%) & ₹0.35 (-72.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp October futures opened at 129.5 as against previous close of 127.6 Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 130. The bid price for the stock is 130.05, while the offer price is 131.45. The offer quantity is 16800, and the bid quantity is 2800. The stock has an open interest of 11356800.

Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.9, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹127.7 The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹129.9, representing a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 2.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.72% or 2.2 points.

Delta Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 141.55 10 Days 139.75 20 Days 151.46 50 Days 170.47 100 Days 199.11 300 Days 199.83

Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.3, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹127.7 The stock price of Delta Corp has increased by 2.04% with a net change of ₹2.6. The current price of the stock is ₹130.3.

Delta Corp October futures opened at 129.5 as against previous close of 127.6 Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 131.05. The bid price is 131.7 with a bid quantity of 5600, while the offer price is 132.25 with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 11,421,200.

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.9, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹127.7 The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹130.9, with a percent change of 2.51 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.51% and the stock has gained 3.2 points. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock, and it is performing well in the market.

Delta Corp October futures opened at 129.5 as against previous close of 127.6 Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 130.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 130.45, while the offer price is higher at 131.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 5600 and an offer quantity of 2800. The open interest stands at 11,480,000.

Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.75, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹127.7 The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹130.75. There has been a percent change of 2.39, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.05, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in the price.

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹127.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 266,396. The closing price for the stock was ₹127.7.