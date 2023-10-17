comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp closed today at 130.25, up 2% from yesterday's 127.7
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp closed today at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

23 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 127.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.25 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's open price was 128.4 and the close price was 127.7. The stock reached a high of 131.4 and a low of 128.1. The company's market capitalization is 3496.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 264,304 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:34:00 PM IST

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp closed today at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

Delta Corp stock closed at 130.25, representing a 2% increase from the previous trading day. The stock's net change was 2.55, with yesterday's closing price at 127.7.

17 Oct 2023, 06:23:50 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp130.252.552.0259.95124.63485.43
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.3569.59
17 Oct 2023, 05:34:16 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low for Delta Corp stock are as follows: Today's low price: 128.1 Today's high price: 131.4

17 Oct 2023, 03:36:54 PM IST

Delta Corp October futures opened at 129.5 as against previous close of 127.6

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 130.55. The bid price for the stock is 131.7, while the offer price is 131.8. The stock has an offer quantity of 5600 and a bid quantity of 2800. The open interest for Delta Corp is 11264400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:23:22 PM IST

Delta Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Delta Corp Ltd stock is 122.60, while the 52 week high price is 259.95.

17 Oct 2023, 03:05:22 PM IST

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.4, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 130.4, with a percent change of 2.11 and a net change of 2.7. This implies that the stock has increased in value by 2.11% and has experienced a net increase of 2.7 units. This information suggests that the stock is performing well and is experiencing positive growth in its value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:43:16 PM IST

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.2, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 130.2, with a percent change of 1.96 and a net change of 2.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.96% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 2.5. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of these numbers or make any conclusions about the stock's performance.

17 Oct 2023, 02:43:01 PM IST

Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 17 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.7 (+7.69%) & 0.2 (-33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 17 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 110.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.85 (-20.98%) & 0.35 (-72.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:38:18 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp130.12.41.88259.95124.63481.42
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.3569.59
17 Oct 2023, 02:20:14 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Delta Corp stock is 128.1, while the high price is 131.4.

17 Oct 2023, 02:16:09 PM IST

Delta Corp October futures opened at 129.5 as against previous close of 127.6

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 130. The bid price for the stock is 130.05, while the offer price is 131.45. The offer quantity is 16800, and the bid quantity is 2800. The stock has an open interest of 11356800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:59:06 PM IST

Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.9, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 129.9, representing a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 2.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.72% or 2.2 points.

17 Oct 2023, 01:36:23 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days141.55
10 Days139.75
20 Days151.46
50 Days170.47
100 Days199.11
300 Days199.83
17 Oct 2023, 01:21:44 PM IST

Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 17 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.7 (+7.69%) & 0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 17 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 110.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.85 (-20.98%) & 0.4 (-68.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:14:14 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Delta Corp stock was 128.1 and the high price was 131.4.

17 Oct 2023, 01:11:03 PM IST

Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.3, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The stock price of Delta Corp has increased by 2.04% with a net change of 2.6. The current price of the stock is 130.3.

17 Oct 2023, 12:57:01 PM IST

Delta Corp Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:41:51 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp130.552.852.23259.95124.63493.46
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.3569.59
17 Oct 2023, 12:40:08 PM IST

Delta Corp October futures opened at 129.5 as against previous close of 127.6

Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 131.05. The bid price is 131.7 with a bid quantity of 5600, while the offer price is 132.25 with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 11,421,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:31:53 PM IST

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.9, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 130.9, with a percent change of 2.51 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.51% and the stock has gained 3.2 points. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock, and it is performing well in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 12:11:29 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp stock's low price for the day is 128.1 and the high price is 131.4.

17 Oct 2023, 12:02:54 PM IST

Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 17 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.7 (+7.69%) & 0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 17 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.4 (-16.07%) & 1.65 (-44.07%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:20:02 AM IST

Delta Corp October futures opened at 129.5 as against previous close of 127.6

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 130.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 130.45, while the offer price is higher at 131.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 5600 and an offer quantity of 2800. The open interest stands at 11,480,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:17:09 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Delta Corp stock is as follows: Today's low price: 128.1 Today's high price: 131.4

17 Oct 2023, 11:13:01 AM IST

Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.75, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 130.75. There has been a percent change of 2.39, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.05, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in the price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:51:44 AM IST

Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.0 (+53.85%) & 0.2 (-33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.15 (-18.3%) & 1.35 (-54.24%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:20:08 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹127.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 266,396. The closing price for the stock was 127.7.

