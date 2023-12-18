Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp shares soar on positive trading day

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹138.15 and closed at ₹137.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹142.85 and a low of ₹138.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,753.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 794,777 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹141.2. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹1.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.11%
|3 Months
|-26.4%
|6 Months
|-43.56%
|YTD
|-34.14%
|1 Year
|-37.18%
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹140.95 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.8. This suggests that the stock has increased by 0.57% and has gained 0.8 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of these changes.
On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 794,777. The closing price for the stock was ₹137.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!