Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 140.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.2 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 138.15 and closed at 137.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 142.85 and a low of 138.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,753.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 794,777 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹141.2, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹140.15

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 141.2. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.05.

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.11%
3 Months-26.4%
6 Months-43.56%
YTD-34.14%
1 Year-37.18%
18 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹140.95, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹140.15

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 140.95 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.8. This suggests that the stock has increased by 0.57% and has gained 0.8 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of these changes.

18 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹137.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 794,777. The closing price for the stock was 137.9.

