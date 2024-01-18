Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.33 %. The stock closed at 149.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.4 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 147.25 and closed at 149.9 on the last day of trading. The highest price of the day was 149.25, while the lowest price was 145.6. The market capitalization of the company is 3920.59 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 259.95 and 124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 309,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹149.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 309,531 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 149.9.

