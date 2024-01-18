Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹147.25 and closed at ₹149.9 on the last day of trading. The highest price of the day was ₹149.25, while the lowest price was ₹145.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3920.59 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 309,531 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹149.9 on last trading day
On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 309,531 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹149.9.