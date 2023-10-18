Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp closed today at ₹129.55, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹130.25

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹128.4 and closed at ₹127.7 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹131.4 and a low of ₹128.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3488.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. A total of 475,524 shares were traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 129.55 -0.7 -0.54 259.95 124.6 3466.7 Emerald Leisures 139.0 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.35 69.59

Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.0 as against previous close of 131.7 Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 129.75. The bid price is 129.65 and the offer price is 129.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 2800 and a bid quantity of 2800. The open interest for Delta Corp is 10911600.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-50.0%) & ₹1.9 (+58.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹105.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.2 (+5.45%) & ₹0.15 (+200.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.0 as against previous close of 131.7 Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 130.35. The bid price is 129.45 and the offer price is 130.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 2800 and a bid quantity of 2800. The open interest for Delta Corp is 10917200.

Delta Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 138.82 10 Days 138.25 20 Days 148.76 50 Days 169.08 100 Days 198.03 300 Days 199.38

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-75.0%) & ₹1.9 (+58.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹105.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.0 (+9.09%) & ₹0.15 (+200.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-50.0%) & ₹0.7 (-26.32%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹105.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.0 (+9.09%) & ₹0.1 (+100.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.0 as against previous close of 131.7 Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 130.35. The bid price is 129.5 with a bid quantity of 2800, while the offer price is 130.0 with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 10,970,400.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹180.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (+100.0%) & ₹0.75 (-21.05%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹105.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-100.0%) & ₹3.8 (-1.3%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.0 as against previous close of 131.7 Delta Corp is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 130.35. The bid price for the stock is 130.3, with a bid quantity of 8400. The offer price is 131.0, with an offer quantity of 30800. The stock has an open interest of 10973200.

Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.33% 3 Months -31.43% 6 Months -32.57% YTD -38.75% 1 Year -39.62%

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹127.7 on last trading day On the last day, the volume of Delta Corp BSE shares traded was 475,524. The closing price for the shares was ₹127.7.