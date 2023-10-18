Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp closed today at 129.55, down -0.54% from yesterday's 130.25

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹128.4 and closed at ₹127.7 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹131.4 and a low of ₹128.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3488.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. A total of 475,524 shares were traded on the BSE.
Delta Corp stock closed at ₹129.55, reflecting a decrease of 0.54% or a net change of -0.7 from the previous day's closing price of ₹130.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Delta Corp
|129.55
|-0.7
|-0.54
|259.95
|124.6
|3466.7
|Emerald Leisures
|139.0
|0.0
|0.0
|192.55
|68.35
|69.59
The Delta Corp stock had a low price of ₹128.55 and a high price of ₹131.65 for the current day.
The 52-week low price of Delta Corp Ltd stock is 122.60, while the 52-week high price is 259.95.
Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 129.75. The bid price is 129.65 and the offer price is 129.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 2800 and a bid quantity of 2800. The open interest for Delta Corp is 10911600.
Top active call options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-50.0%) & ₹1.9 (+58.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹105.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.2 (+5.45%) & ₹0.15 (+200.0%) respectively.
Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 130.35. The bid price is 129.45 and the offer price is 130.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 2800 and a bid quantity of 2800. The open interest for Delta Corp is 10917200.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|138.82
|10 Days
|138.25
|20 Days
|148.76
|50 Days
|169.08
|100 Days
|198.03
|300 Days
|199.38
Top active call options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-75.0%) & ₹1.9 (+58.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹105.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.0 (+9.09%) & ₹0.15 (+200.0%) respectively.
Top active call options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-50.0%) & ₹0.7 (-26.32%) respectively.
Top active put options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹105.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.0 (+9.09%) & ₹0.1 (+100.0%) respectively.
Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 130.35. The bid price is 129.5 with a bid quantity of 2800, while the offer price is 130.0 with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 10,970,400.
Top active call options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹180.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (+100.0%) & ₹0.75 (-21.05%) respectively.
Top active put options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹105.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-100.0%) & ₹3.8 (-1.3%) respectively.
Delta Corp is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 130.35. The bid price for the stock is 130.3, with a bid quantity of 8400. The offer price is 131.0, with an offer quantity of 30800. The stock has an open interest of 10973200.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.33%
|3 Months
|-31.43%
|6 Months
|-32.57%
|YTD
|-38.75%
|1 Year
|-39.62%
On the last day, the volume of Delta Corp BSE shares traded was 475,524. The closing price for the shares was ₹127.7.
