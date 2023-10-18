Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp closed today at 129.55, down -0.54% from yesterday's 130.25

22 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 130.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.55 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock opened at 128.4 and closed at 127.7 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 131.4 and a low of 128.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3488.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. A total of 475,524 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp closed today at ₹129.55, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹130.25

Delta Corp stock closed at 129.55, reflecting a decrease of 0.54% or a net change of -0.7 from the previous day's closing price of 130.25.

18 Oct 2023, 06:29 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp129.55-0.7-0.54259.95124.63466.7
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.3569.59
18 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The Delta Corp stock had a low price of 128.55 and a high price of 131.65 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST Delta Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Delta Corp Ltd stock is 122.60, while the 52-week high price is 259.95.

18 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.0 as against previous close of 131.7

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 129.75. The bid price is 129.65 and the offer price is 129.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 2800 and a bid quantity of 2800. The open interest for Delta Corp is 10911600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:10 PM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 130.25, which represents a 2% increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

Click here for Delta Corp Shareholdings

18 Oct 2023, 02:47 PM IST Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-50.0%) & 1.9 (+58.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 105.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.2 (+5.45%) & 0.15 (+200.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp130.252.552.0259.95124.63485.43
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.3569.59
18 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 130.25. There has been a 2% percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

18 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Delta Corp stock is 128.1 and the high price is 131.4.

18 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.0 as against previous close of 131.7

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 130.35. The bid price is 129.45 and the offer price is 130.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 2800 and a bid quantity of 2800. The open interest for Delta Corp is 10917200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The stock price of Delta Corp is currently at 130.25 with a percent change of 2 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock has increased by 2% and the price has increased by 2.55 points.

18 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days138.82
10 Days138.25
20 Days148.76
50 Days169.08
100 Days198.03
300 Days199.38
18 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-75.0%) & 1.9 (+58.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 105.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.0 (+9.09%) & 0.15 (+200.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

Delta Corp stock is currently priced at 130.25 with a percent change of 2 and a net change of 2.55.

18 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The Delta Corp stock had a low price of 128.1 and a high price of 131.4 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The stock of Delta Corp is currently priced at 130.25. It has experienced a 2% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

18 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp130.252.552.0259.95124.63485.43
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.3569.59
18 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp stock reached a low of 128.1 and a high of 131.4 for the day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-50.0%) & 0.7 (-26.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 105.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.0 (+9.09%) & 0.1 (+100.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The stock price of Delta Corp is currently at 130.25, which represents a 2% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.55. This data indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

18 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp130.252.552.0259.95124.63485.43
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.3569.59
18 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.0 as against previous close of 131.7

Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 130.35. The bid price is 129.5 with a bid quantity of 2800, while the offer price is 130.0 with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 10,970,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Delta Corp stock is 128.1, while the high price is 131.4.

18 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 130.25. There has been a 2% percent change, with a net change of 2.55.

18 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 180.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (+100.0%) & 0.75 (-21.05%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 18 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 105.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-100.0%) & 3.8 (-1.3%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp130.252.552.0259.95124.63485.43
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.3569.59
18 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp stock had a low price of 128.1 and a high price of 131.4 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

Delta Corp stock has a current price of 130.25, with a percent change of 2% and a net change of 2.55.

18 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.0 as against previous close of 131.7

Delta Corp is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 130.35. The bid price for the stock is 130.3, with a bid quantity of 8400. The offer price is 131.0, with an offer quantity of 30800. The stock has an open interest of 10973200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 130.25, which represents a 2% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.55.

18 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.33%
3 Months-31.43%
6 Months-32.57%
YTD-38.75%
1 Year-39.62%
18 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.25, up 2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The stock price of Delta Corp has increased by 2.55 points or 2% to reach 130.25.

18 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹127.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Delta Corp BSE shares traded was 475,524. The closing price for the shares was 127.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.