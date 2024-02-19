Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹139.65 and closed at ₹139.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹141.85 and a low of ₹139.65. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3753.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 75433 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.