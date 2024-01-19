Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹146.25 and closed at ₹146.4. The stock had a high of ₹147.45 and a low of ₹141.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3884.44 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 286,456 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.